“As if hospitals don’t have enough on their plates tending to their local population’s health and wellbeing in normal times, being at the forefront of care during these last two crazy years has proven that health care workers are dedicated, tireless, and deserving of all that we can do to help them in their mission,” said O’Brien. “Add to that the fact that Estes Park Health also serves its community with requests for help in Rocky Mountain National Park and with the fires and floods that now seem to hit this mountain town more frequently…well, there’s just not enough that we can do to help them. I’m excited to perform at The Stanley on May 14 for this event that will raise funds for Estes Park Health. I hope you’ll join me, Rich Moore, Wendy Woo, and Chris Daniels in celebrating this important community institution.”
Mollie O'Brien and her husband, guitarist Rich Moore, have for nearly 30 years quietly made it their mission to find, mine, and reinvent other artists' songs. They are geniuses at the craft of interpretation in the way that great singers, since the beginning of popular American music, have made the songs of their era their own. As songwriters they add their own tunes to the canon of American roots music they inhabit and show us they’re completely at home with their musical selves. Mollie has long been known as a singer who doesn’t recognize a lot of musical boundaries, and audiences love her fluid ability to make herself at home in any genre while never sacrificing the essence of the song she tackles. She is a singer at the very top of her game who’s not afraid to take risks both vocally and in the material she chooses. Mollie won a Grammy in 1997 for her participation in Sugar Hill Records True Life Blues and is a member of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. Rich, while known to produce some of the funniest onstage running commentary, is also a powerhouse guitar player who can keep up with O’Brien’s twists and turns, from blues to traditional folk to jazz to rock and roll. He creates a band with just his guitar and, as a result, theirs is an equal partnership.
See Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore perform live at the 1st Annual Estes Park Jazz and Blues Festival presented by The Stanley Live to benefit Estes Park Health Foundation on Saturday, May 14.
Tickets available at tixr.com/e/34214
Tickets/GA (Standing Room)-$50
VIP (Reserved Seat in Mezzanine)-$75
Doors open: 3:00 p.m., music starts: 4:00 p.m.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission.
To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
