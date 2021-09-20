Estes Park Museum Online Program: Estes Park Memories

On Friday, September 24, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (MT) virtually join the Estes Park Museum and small panel of women who were employed as maids at the Stanley Hotel from 1965-1967. Lois Hansen, Sandra Batalden, Ann McCrory, and Nancy Haese will share their memories of their time working in the hotel and their stories of Estes Park in the mid-1960s.
Attendees will have access to their camera and microphones during the program to better interact with the speakers. No registration is required. Use the following link to participate: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89332307081. The link can also be found under the “Programs & Events” tab on the Museum’s website. The program will be recorded and posted to the Estes Park Museum’s YouTube playlist after the event.
Joining 5-10 minutes early is encouraged to make sure participant audio and video is working correctly. Questions about Zoom? Visit the Zoom support page beforehand to better understand this platform as staff will not be able to troubleshoot technological questions during the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.