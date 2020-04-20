This past Wednesday, April 22, 2020, was the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. Even though it was different than previous celebrations, there were many individuals and groups who celebrated. In 2019, the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition (EVWC) was able to partner with the Alpine Anglers and our Estes Park Elementary with the Trout in the Classroom program. EVWC and our partners had similar plans for Earth Day 2020, but with health concerns and EVWC’s commitment to the community, these plans have been postponed. EVWC has gained some momentum over the last year and we have some fantastic projects in the works to support the Estes Valley community this year.
EVWC is looking forward and continuing to collaborate with other agency partners for a forest health project in the Valley. We are also planning for continued flood restoration using plants and grasses for bio-stabilization along with noxious weed removal. EVWC is also heading into our third year of monitoring our original 14 flood restoration projects in the Valley and this means fence removal! With permission from the local officials, EVWC is working to plan a couple of optimal social distancing volunteer activities that will be focused on the removal of fencing and fence posts along Fish Creek and we are working on a weed removal day as well. Both of these activities will allow us (& you) to support our community and help get ready for our upcoming elk calving season. Please watch our website or Facebook page for upcoming details! As always, we enjoy hearing from you so please reach out to evwatershed@evwatershed.org or call 970-290-1829 if you would like to volunteer or if you have any ideas or comments for the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition or the Wandering Wildlife Society.
Lastly, I’d like to introduce myself – my name is Wilynn Formeller and I have been the Program & Development Coordinator for EVWC since May 2019. I have always enjoyed learning about the environment and grew up on 322 acres in the Texas Hill Country. I have a Master of Science in Wildlife Ecology from Texas State University and have worked as an endangered species biologist, birder and general ecologist. I have worked as a biologist/project manager for 15 years, partnering with private landowners, government agencies and land management groups.
