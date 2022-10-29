Warren Miller Ski Film To Be Shown At Park Theatre November 4 & 5

Join us for a very special showing of Warren Miller’s Daymaker at the Historic Park Theatre sponsored by the Estes Park Mountain Shop and First Colorado Realty.
After a two year hiatus, the Estes Park Mountain Shop is excited to announce that Warren Miller will be returning to Estes Park! In conjunction with First Colorado Realty and the Historic Park Theatre, make plans to join us on either Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th for Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film, Daymaker.
The film is a fundraiser with all funds raised from ticket sales being donated to the Estes Park Education Foundation. These funds specifically will be earmarked for local kids’ outdoor education endeavors.
Movie description: From Alaska to Greece, British Columbia’s Monashee mountains and beyond, the 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker, will replace the mountains in your mind with ones that free your mind. Join Crazy Karl Fostvedt, Michelle Parker, Katie Burrell, Daron Rahlves, Ryland Bell, Cam Fitzpatrick, Connery Lundin, and more out on the hill and you can’t really have a bad day.
We hit Snowmass for the biggest party of the winter with the National Brotherhood of Skiers, and surprise a Warren Miller superfan at the base of Snowbasin, rewrite the rules of adaptive backcountry riding, and follow one of Europe’s most legendary mountain guides.
Schedule of Events
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., get your seats/concessions
6:00-Know Before You Go Avy Presentation/Outdoor Education talks by KMAC and Colorado Mountain School.
6:45-Raffle
7:00-Movie Daymaker starts
Tickets are just $15 for 12 yrs. + and only $10 for children.
Go to historicparktheatre.com for more information and for tickets.
