Silent Auction On First Friday Art Groove

  Colin Young Gem Lake and Longs Peak Sunset

The Art Center of Estes Park is hosting a silent auction during the Art Groove on First Friday, April 1st. This fun and unique shopping experience showcases world class artists from Colorado and neighboring Western states. Come discover hand woven garments, paintings, jewelry, metalwork, photography, sculpture, pottery, and more! This auction is a fundraiser for the Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies’ scholarship fund, which is rewarded to a graduating senior from Estes Park High School every spring. The auction will take place April 1st from 5:00-7:00.

