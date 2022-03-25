The Art Center of Estes Park is hosting a silent auction during the Art Groove on First Friday, April 1st. This fun and unique shopping experience showcases world class artists from Colorado and neighboring Western states. Come discover hand woven garments, paintings, jewelry, metalwork, photography, sculpture, pottery, and more! This auction is a fundraiser for the Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies’ scholarship fund, which is rewarded to a graduating senior from Estes Park High School every spring. The auction will take place April 1st from 5:00-7:00.
Silent Auction On First Friday Art Groove, April 1st At The Art Center
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- Glen Haven General Store Welcomes New Owners
- Bigfoot Days Return The First Weekend In April
- Five Fun Facts About… The Yellow-Rumped Warbler
- Tips to Spring Clean Your Personal Finances
- James Sanford
- Luella "Lou" Dorsey
- Gerald Swank, Jr.
- EVICS Family Resource Center Candidate Questions
- Virginia F. Wilkinson
- How to Choose the Best Baby Monitor to Meet Your Needs
Images
Videos
Commented
Luella “Lou” J. Dorsey of Wichita, KS passed away Monday, Marc…
Sylvia Colleen (Sipes) Pusillo, 88 of Lebanon, Missouri passed…
James Robert Sanford (82) passed away peacefully at home after…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.