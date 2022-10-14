By: Cindy Yeast, Board Member,
Estes Valley Watershed Coalition
Who: Wandering Wildlife Society of the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition
What: Second Annual Fishing Line and Tackle Cleanup
When: This Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Lake Estes and Big Thompson River flowing adjacent to the lake
Meeting location: Fisherman’s Nook
Please help reduce bird deaths and injuries caused by abandoned fishing line and tackle by joining the cleanup.
What to bring:
• Work gloves to protect your hands from hooks and other hazardous material you might encounter during the cleanup.
• Tools to reach fishing line in bushes and trees out of arm’s length.
• Waders or rubber boots if you have them. These will be useful to retrieve fishing line that overhangs the river and can only be reached from the water. Also, the water level of the lake has been lowered for dam repairs, exposing some of the areas in the lakebed where fishing line and tackle may have snagged, and this area will be muddy.
• Rakes, if you have them, to go through the sediment and grasses in the exposed lakebed to uncover fishing line and tackle.
• While some utility buckets will be available for the placement of collected line and tackle, if you have one, please bring it.
• Any food and drink you may want while you are participating.
Please visit the events page of the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition’s website to RSVP for the cleanup:www.evwatershed.org/events.
