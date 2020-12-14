Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Participates In The Fourteener’s Project

Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary (EVSR) has been pleased to partner with ShelterBox USA, a global organization dedicated to the vision of a world where no family is without shelter after disaster, since 2018. Through Sunrise Rotary annual donations as well as ShelterBox USA presence at Autumn Gold in 2018 and 2019, this partnership has been a focus for Sunrise Rotary’s membership as well as the EVSR International Committee.
This fall brought EVSR the opportunity to participate in the Fourteener’s Project, termed ‘Bert Woodrum’s mission to climb 58 mountain peaks for ShelterBox USA’ and ‘58 Peaks for Charity.’ While climbing our state’s 58 ‘fourteeners’ is a rite of passage for aspiring mountaineers, we Coloradans are aware that these mountains rank as some of the tallest and most challenging in North America.
This year, Brittney “Bert” Woodrum made it her mission to summit all 58 peaks with the iconic ShelterBox in tow in order to raise awareness of, and funding for, ShelterBox. Following a presentation to Sunrise Rotary, the club’s International Committee and membership as well as member Mark Holdt and Thrivent, sponsored two of the fourteeners peaks, Longs Peak and Maroon Peak, in support of ShelterBox.
EVSR membership and committees have several priority areas of focus and fundraising, including Estes Park community-based Community Service and Youth Services as well as our annual fundraisers, Labor Day Arts and Crafts Festival and Autumn Gold Festival, both historically held in September. This partnership highlights our International Committee work in supporting those in need across the globe.
For more information about ShelterBox USA, please visit ShelterBoxUSA.org.
