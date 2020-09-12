If you love food trucks, jewelry, local art, relaxing spa treatments, numerology readings, and special discounts, then please join us for Fall Fest at the Wellness Cottage on September 23rd from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.! The Wellness Cottage is home to two businesses: Estes Park Acupuncture, and Reverie Beauty & Bodywork. Collectively, we offer Acupuncture, B12 shots, Facials, Massage Therapy, Waxing, Tinting, and Lash Extensions – all things that nurture your health, ease the aging process, and promote your inner and outer beauty.
Fall Fest is a mostly outdoor event, featuring Rations Food Truck (come grab lunch), local jewelry makers and artists who will be displaying their works, self-care and spa gifts for sale, as well as mini spa services available by sign-up at the event. Masks are required to attend (apart from eating), and all of our usual meticulous COVID precautions will be followed for those receiving mini spa services in The Cottage.
We will be unveiling our new surprise spa treatment at the event, which will be available to experience at a discounted rate. This experiential treatment is sure to delight, and is something most people have never tried before – we are thrilled to be sharing it with you at the event! Mini spa services are $15-$25, and are first come, first serve. Services include B12 shots, brow wax / tint, paraffin hand treatments, ear acupuncture, back scrubs with massage, and numerology readings by local intuitive Shawn Thompson.
The Wellness Cottage is located at 1140 Manford Ave, Building C. It is directly across from the Fairgrounds entrance. For more info call
Brooke: 402-304-6691 or visit
www.reveriebeautyandbodywork.com/fall-fest-2020. We hope to see you there!
