Members of Estes Park Quota invite you to their 2022 Festival of Trees in the lobbies of The Estes Park Resort and The Dunraven Inn.
Forty wonderful creations decorated by many local businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals are now set up for you to see. Browse the tables full of these beautifully decorated, themed trees, many with gift certificates and goodies attached.
Chances for winning these trees will be sold at the hotel front desk. Ticket prices are:
1 ticket for $1.00
6 tickets for $5.00
13 tickets for $10.00.
Purchase your tickets and write your full name and phone number on the back of the ticket. Drop your tickets in the box next to your favorite tree for a chance to win it! The drawing for winners of the trees will be held on December 18 in the lobby of the Estes Park Resort at 3:00 p.m. Please note, if you win a tree, you will be responsible for picking it up. If you are not present, you will receive a phone call to arrange for pick-up of your tree.
Quota Club would like the thank The Estes Park Resort and The Dunraven Inn for displaying all of the trees in their lobbies and helping with this fund-raising project. The trees will be available to view from now through December 18. Why not plan an outing to see these special trees and afterwards, have a meal or a beverage at The Dunraven Inn, or make a weekend of it and book a stay at the Estes Park Resort!
Proceeds from the Festival of Trees go to the many community projects of Quota such as the Loan Closet, student grants, service to seniors, service to youth, help for disadvantaged women and children and much more!
The Festival of Trees is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit. Stop down this weekend and pick out your favorite trees!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.