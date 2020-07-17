Only a few days left to sign up for the 17th Annual Nan Ryan Invitational Golf Tournament. All proceeds will again benefit the Estes Park Junior Golf Program.
Because of COVID-19, this year participants will make up their own foursome or threesome and may play their 9-hole scramble round any day between Sunday, July 19 and Saturday, July 25, at the Lake Estes Golf Course.
“The Nan Ryan Invitational helps remove financial barriers that may prevent some young people from getting started in golf,” said Austin Logan, Golf Operations Manager. “I was one of those juniors that benefitted from our outstanding golf community. Golf is a great game and should be a privilege offered to all young people, and the Nan Ryan tournament promotes that idea.”
Junior golfers will again be the big winners, as all proceeds from the tournament go to the Estes Park Junior Golf Program. Last year’s tournament raised a record $5120, bringing the total raised for the Program to $39,231. The money is used to buy equipment and assist with scholarships for those who need financial assistance. “We hope to exceed that amount this year, ” stated Ryan.
Entry fee is $25 for passholders and $40 for non-passholders, and includes 9 holes of golf, a $20 gift card for each player for the new The Dunraven Inn, prizes for winning teams in five divisions (Mens, Womens, Mixed, Junior and All-Junior) and for special events, and a special gift for each player. Any player 17 or under is considered a junior.
In answer to many requests, this year Men Under 75 and Junior Boys 11-17 will hit from the white tees, Women Under 75, Men 75 and Over, Junior Girls 11-17 and Junior Boys 10 and Under will hit from the Red tees, and Women 75 and Over and Junior Girls 10 and Under will hit from the Yellow tees.
There is no entry fee for any Junior Golfer (17 and under). “We encourage all juniors to enter the tournament this year,” stated Nan Ryan, Tournament Organizer. “They will receive the same benefits as those paying an entry fee.”
Golf carts will be available at the 9-hole course, and can be rented at the Pro Shop for $10 per person for 9 holes.
Entry forms are available at both golf courses, or call Nan Ryan at 970-586-4242 or email ryannan@me.com.
