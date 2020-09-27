The 12th Annual Storm Mountain Holiday Bazaar is rapidly approaching! As usual we have a number of local artisans displaying beautiful handmade items that would make wonderful holiday gifts. We started the Storm Mountain Bazaar in 2008, a group of local crafters looking for an outlet for their products. Being in a rural area, marketing is more challenging than in a town. All of our items are hand crafted and you have the fun of talking to the crafters and learning about the process of creating the items. Many of the crafters also take special orders, so you can get exactly the colors and size that you want.
The wide variety of items will include small quilted items for the kitchen and home with wildlife, lodge and seasonal themes; felted wool clogs and mittens made from upcycled wool sweaters; mountain-themed dish towels, stained glass sun catchers, and Armenian baklava; local honey and related products such as lotion bars, soap, and candles; fine art prints of watercolor wax batik paintings; hand knit and crocheted items such as adult and children hats, stuffed animals; and hand handcrafted wooden coffee and end tables.
It is 2020 of course, so we have made some adjustments due to COVID-19 to safely hold our bazaar this year and to comply with Larimer County regulations. We will be holding our bazaar outside. The bazaar will only be one day, on Saturday October 3, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Vendors will be spaced apart in individual booths. Masks will be required as will social distancing. There will also be sign-in sheets, just in case there is a future need for contact tracing. Hand sanitizer will be available in every booth.
We will be located next to the Big Thompson Canyon Association Building, a fun historic log structure, at 1479 US Hwy. 34, one mile east of Drake. We hope to see lots of familiar faces stopping in; some people make this an annual event! Look for many fall and winter items as well as holiday items for Thanksgiving and Christmas items. Please bring cash or check as the ability to do credit card transactions is very limited in the canyon. We always try to make sure this is a fun community event and plan to do so again this year despite the obvious challenges.
If you have any questions please contact Deb Green at www.facebook.com/peacefulridge or deb@peacefulridge.com. Additional information on the crafters will also be linked from that Facebook page.
