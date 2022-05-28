Everyone is invited to attend the Memorial Day Service to be held at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens 1672 Fish Hatchery Rd., Estes Park, Monday, May 30 at 11:00 a.m.
The program will begin with the presentation of colors performed by the Joseph J. Duncan Jr. American Legion Post 119 Color Guard, commanded by Sgt. at Arms, Donna Weber. Playing to the colors will be performed by Dave Scott and Chuck Varilek followed by “My Country T’is of Thee” sung by Charles Phares. Welcome will be given by Eric Scott, Manager of Estes Valley Memorial Gardens followed by the Pledge of Allegiance with Invocation by Pastor Bruce Finger of Cornerstone Church of the Estes Valley Remarks and Reflections will then be given by Lt/Col John H Shirley USARMY (Ret.)
“God Bless America” will be sung by Charles Phares and then, Benediction by Pastor Bruce Finger. Service will be concluded with Taps played by Dave Scott and Chuck Varilek. Service personnel are encouraged to wear their uniforms to this meaningful tribute to our veterans who have served or are serving our nation
