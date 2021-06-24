By: Brian Schaffer
The summer is moving by quickly and in just a few more days we will host our first in-person fundraiser for 2021. The Pancake Breakfast is coming soon so get it on your calendar! July 4th is on a Sunday this year, so plan to swing by for a bite to eat before going to church or whatever you’re planning to do that day. We will have a plate full of eggs, sausage, and a couple pancakes waiting for you. To wash down this delicious food we will have orange juice, water, and coffee. It’s going to be a fun time! We will look forward to seeing you at the Estes Valley Community Center between 7 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Last week we received a very inspiring letter from one of our neighbors who we’ve been working with over the last couple years. I hope you sense the joy in her writing of how she’s transformed along the journey.
“Thank you, Crossroads Ministry. I no longer take anxiety pills! You gave me so much more than fuel, food and monetary assistance. More importantly, you gave an unconditional safety net that without it I would have stayed living in my car another four years. I didn’t want to live anywhere else, I was comfortable in my clean new car where I would curl up in the back seat like in a cave for a wounded lioness, licking her wounds and sleep. I was close to wildlife which I had become. However, the gentle persuasion, acts of kindness, communication of the staff began to reach into my deep depression. A survivor, independent and tough, I fought and tested. My doctors and the police department were patient with me. Slowly I developed a sense of responsibility to all of you, I did not want to be a burden and listened to your presentation of an alternative to the way I was living. It was not an easy transfiguration from a wild lioness into a woman, calm and grateful. To give up my depression, intendance and respond to your carefully existential offerings, so gracefully given. My early readings of Dostoevsky, Chekov, Hess, and many others had given me an appreciation of the complicated relationship of human goodness. I truly “cried to dream again”. And you helped me dream. I wish I could tell others how you helped me, the financial was extraordinary which I did not expect, but the respect and caring spirit is what I would tell them, so to be able to give up their resistance, I can do it myself, and just trust and believe again.”
