YMCA Hosts Fall Festival

Celebrate the fall season with traditional autumn activities at YMCA of the Rockies! Enjoy pumpkin painting and crafts, hot apple cider and cookies, museum tours, a fall photo booth, hiking and photos with real llamas, making pinecone bird feeders, ride a hay ride to view the fall foliage and mpice! Festivities will occur at the Dorsey Museum from 1 p. m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 1.
Special musical performances include The McDaileys at 1 p.m. This Colorado-based trio plays “rural roots bluegrass” drawn from western, old-time, old country bluegrass. Starting at 2:30 p.m., music by Geoff Clark. A guitarist and songwriter form Estes Park, Geoff blends Americana, Alt-Country, Irish Folk, and Rock into his own unique style. A YMCA Day Pass purchase is required for non-members. Call 970-586-3341 ext. 1104 for more information. Most activities are free, a few activities do have a small fee.
