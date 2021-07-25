Saturday August 7, 9 a.m. to noon, Events Complex Main Parking (enter from Manford Ave.)
Per state statute, electronic devices must be recycled and cannot be discarded in Colorado landfills.
What electronics can we accept at Estes Recycles Day? Only the following items can be accepted, with fees shown below linked to the item type and size. Items collected will be brought to Eco-Cycle/CHaRM in Boulder and so we can accept what they accept. Please check their website at www.ecocycle.org if you are unsure. Our prices may be slightly different; we need to cover the cost of hauling the electronics and hosting this event.
• Tablet, eReader $5
• Computer tower, CPU, laptop $10
VCR/DVD player, satellite/cable box, video console $5
• Home printer, copier, scanner, fax machine, home stereo $20
• Small video game, similar weight item $5
• Cell phone, home phone, office phone, camera, router $5
• Food preparation appliance: blender, mixer, food processor, plastic coffee maker, plastic kettle $5)
• Personal hygiene item: electric toothbrush, hair dryer, water pick/flosser $2
• Flat screen monitor $10
• Flat screen TV 19” or smaller $15
• Flat screen TV 20-34” $25
• Flat screen TV 35” or larger $40
• Tube monitor or tube TV 19” or smaller $30
• Tube monitor or tube TV 20-34” $40
• Tube monitor or tube TV 35” or larger $50
• Other e-waste such as cables, cords, mice, small computer speakers $1 per pound
Estes Recycles stations offered this year are as follows:
Station 1: Document shredding (supports Rotary Club scholarships) ;
Station 2: Scrap metal recycling; and
Station 3: Electronics (fees apply).
Please note: We will NOT be offering paint recycling on August 7. Please leave your paint and related products at home. We are planning a separate event for paint recycling on October 2, 2021 in collaboration with Paintcare.org. More information coming soon.
