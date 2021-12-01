The League of Women Voters of Estes Park is holding a ‘ Learn with the League’ event on Dec 8th from 10am - noon on Zoom . Our guest will be Dawn Wilson, a local nature photographer, writer, and photo tour guide.
Registration is required; go to lwv-estespark.org to register.
