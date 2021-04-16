Friday, April 30th, 3:30–5:30 p.m.
Drive On By
Please join us on April 30th for a brownie and a drive-up sneak peek of the Stanley Home Museum and Education Center. This casual event is in celebration of everything our wonderful community has helped us accomplish these past few years. This is the Foundation’s opportunity to thank all of you for coming together and supporting our mission.
The event will take place from the seat of your own car. All you have to do is drive up to the Stanley Home Museum, and one of our board members will give celebratory brownies to everyone in the car as well as a single complimentary adult ticket to the museum (which opens the next day).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.