The Estes Park Archives concludes its October series of 19th century Estes Park history programs with a major event that occurred in the final year of the century, a man-made forest fire first reported near Longs Peak in August 1900 that grew to an estimated 10,000 acres in size in the future Rocky Mountain National Park.
The fire, now referred to as the “Bear Lake Fire” or “Big Fire” (the latter description favored by the National Park Service), earned its first mention in Colorado newspapers on August 15, and was still being discussed in local Loveland newspapers into mid-October, although primarily in the past tense.
While the remaining photographic evidence shows destruction centered around Bear Lake, surprisingly, the fire was never mentioned at the time as specifically involving the Bear Lake area, which could indicate how few locals and tourists traveled to Bear Lake at the time, or, perhaps, how the fire made traveling to Bear Lake even more difficult. The fire was supposedly started by campers at Bear Lake leaving behind a campfire less than 100% extinguished, but, again, if true, this detail was not a part of any newspaper coverage in 1900.
Rather, attention at the time focused on active burning in Moraine Park, near Sprague's Ranch, over five miles distant from Bear Lake as the crow flies. This is where investigators from the Department of the Interior journeyed later in the year to survey the damage, and argue for forests being brought under federal control.
Besides studying mentions in contemporary newspaper accounts, we will look at the history of forest fires in Rocky Mountain National Park as determined by tree rings and soil samples. A recent scientific analysis of charcoal found in sediment cores from Bear Lake indicates a fire frequency of two to five episodes every 1,000 years, or an average of one forest fire in the area every 350 years. Does this type of research produce robust, extrapolative results, and why doesn't an increased frequency of fires create younger, more “fire-resistant” trees?
The Estes Park Archives will examine these questions in a free program this Saturday, October 31, between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in their meeting room at 240 Moraine Avenue. The format, modified for Larimer County restrictions due to Covid-19, involves the same lecture cycling every 30 minutes at the top and bottom of the hour, attendance limited to small groups of related family members spaced around a large conference table at any one time. This format has proved successful and safe throughout the summer, and doors and windows will still be partially open for air circulation even if it turns cold (so bring a coat). No reservations are required, everyone is welcome, and plenty of free parking is available across the street at this time of year. Call
586-4889 for directions or additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.