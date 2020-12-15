Help support HOSA Future Health Professionals Club at Estes Park HS. Christmas wreaths are being sold in two sizes, small (14”) and large (20”). Small wreaths can have hypoallergenic synthetic materials if requested.
Contact Cynda Basch at cynthia_basch@psdr3.k12.co.us for any special requests. Suggested prices are $30 for a small wreath and $45 for a large, or any donation of your choice!
Orders are being taken until Dec. 20th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.