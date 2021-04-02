April 7, noon – 1:15 p.m.
Partnership Network
Every month, EPNRC hosts a roundtable of nonprofit leaders representing Estes Park, Larimer County, and the state. Leaders from all nonprofits and other sector partners are welcome and encouraged to update the community on what their organization is working on, possible collaborations, any needed resources and more. EPNRC takes notes at these meetings and sends the updates out to our email list of roughly 225 nonprofit and partner sector contacts.
April 15, noon - 1:30 p.m.
Lunch & Learn: Introduction to Town Advisory Boards
This Lunch & Learn will introduce and explain the various advisory boards and their roles and functions. He will also review how people apply and serve in these voluntary positions. Representatives from each of the three advisory boards will share their primary responsibilities and what focus areas they have developed for the year. The advisory boards are: Parks Advisory Board (currently has 2 positions open), Community Family Advisory Boards (4 positions open), and Transportation Advisory Board (3 positions open).
May 20, noon -1:30 p.m.
Lunch & Learn: Information Session on Unite Colorado, A Coordinated Care Network
Join Special Guest, Katie Koblenz, Senior Engagement Manager for Unite Us based in Fort Collins. Unite Colorado is a coordinated care network bringing together community-based organizations, health care, and public agencies to seamlessly refer individuals and families with the greatest needs to social services such as housing, food assistance, job training, and more, all while tracking outcomes. Participation in the network is free of cost for nonprofit community-based organizations, public agencies and community health centers. Kaiser Permanente is funding this network in Northern Colorado to benefit the community.
For more information, to register for programs and to find Zoom links for meetings, visit epnonprofit.org.
