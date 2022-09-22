Explore the wonderful world of model trains at Rails in the Rockies 25th Anniversary Show this weekend, September 24 and 25 at the Estes Park Event Center, Saturday 10-5 and Sunday 9-4. Admission (cash preferred) for adults is $10.00, children 12 and under free, along with free parking at the Event Center and a free shuttle to downtown Bond Park. This show is for the whole family from little children to adults, there is something for everyone.
There are layouts featuring fine craftsmanship scratch built buildings, trains and scenery. There are layouts highlighting toy train history with Lionel and American Flyer. There is a layout constructed for the tiny Z gauge train.
There is a switching layout, a puzzle layout and, of course, our popular LEGO layout. There are layouts built by Youth in Model Railroading club members. There are layouts with push buttons for our younger train admirers.
There is our popular game of Seek and Search with fun prizes. There will be a train give away on both Saturday and Sunday. The trains are generously donated by show vendors.
This year we have several displays by Colorado Railroad Historical Societies and museums, the Forney Museum of Transportation, and a special display of scratch built circus train cars.
If you are looking for that important piece of train equipment, a starter train set for your grandchildren, or wonderful photos of trains, we have over 15 vendors available.
Come join us for a fun filled weekend…..all aboard!
