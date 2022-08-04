The Estes Park Jazz Big Band will present their final summer evening concert featuring two Estes Park vocalists on Wednesday, August 10 starting at 7:00 pm. The free concert will be held at Performance Park, Estes Park’s beautiful outdoor performance facility located on west Elkhorn Avenue. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The concert will be performed, rain or shine.
Chuck Varilek will direct the local jazz band which is in its 30th year of providing music for Estes Park residents and visitors.
Featured vocalists on this concert will be Denise Stookesberry and Dr. Cory Workman, both accompanied by the Jazz Big Band.
Stookesberry will be featured on “Embraceable You” and “On The Sunny Side Of The Street.” Workman will sing “Save The Last Dance For Me.”
The Jazz Big Band will also perform several well-known selections including: “Kansas City,” “It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing,” “Moonlight Serenade,” “Bandstand Boogie” and “Leap Frog.”
The Estes Park Jazz Big Band is made up of musicians from Estes Park and surrounding communities. After this concert, the band will go on hiatus until their Christmas concert in December.
For more information about the band or the concert, please contact Chuck Varilek at 970-227-8704.
