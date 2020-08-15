Due to the Larimer County restrictions associated with COVID 19, the Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Club will cancel this year’s Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show and Autumn Gold: A Festival of Beer, Brats & Bands. Sunrise Rotarians believe it is in the best interest of the community to reschedule these popular events for the Fall of 2021.
The Labor Day Arts & Crafts show will take place in Bond Park on Labor Day weekend: September 4-6, 2021. Autumn Gold: A Festival of Beer, Brats & Bands will occur in Bond Park on September 25 & 26, 2021.
These two events are Sunrise Rotary’s signature fundraisers which enable the club to annually award over $20,000 in community grants and $12,000 in scholarships to promising EPHS graduating seniors.
Without the generosity and support from sponsors, Sunrise Rotary could not award these funds.
Therefore, Sunrise Rotarians would like to express their gratitude to the many sponsors who have supported these two celebrated events over the years. Thank you, sponsors, for empowering Sunrise Rotary to serve the Estes Valley community!
Rotarians understand that this is a trying time for Estes Valley families, small businesses, non-profits, and corporations, and the club aspires to continue its mission of serving the local community and the world through its motto: “Service above Self.”
For more information on the Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show and the Autumn Gold Festival, please visit the Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary website: portal.clubrunner.ca/5242.
