Estes Park High School Set To Present The Musical, Mamma Mia

The Estes Park High School and Thespian Troupe 7284 will present Mamma Mia! at the EPHS Auditorium next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, December 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m.

On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding — one which includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is! Her mother Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought! Mamma Mia! has become a worldwide sensation that has audiences everywhere dancing.

The cast of EPHS’ production of Mamma Mia!

Sophie – Ashley Maese

Ali – Samantha Workman

Lisa - Sydney Lewelling

Donna – Rose Burgit

Tonya – Molly Larson

Rosie – Ashley Doan

Sky – Thomas Dorman

Pepper – Isaac Robinson

Eddie – Zack Lewis

Harry – Alex Wollett

Bill – Shawn Mitling

Sam – Cullen Fitzgerald

Chorus

Alanna Finch

Amelia Bryant

Annie Lewelling

Bella Walker

Grace Thamert

Lexi Richardson

Lily-Ann Smith

Lucy Leija

Lux Van Tatenhove

Merin Hamel

Odin Rhode

Kai Walker

Tickets for adults are $15, student/child are $12. Tickets may be purchased online at www.estesschools.org or at the door. Please note: Masks will be required for audience members.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.