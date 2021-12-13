Estes Park High School Set To Present The Musical, Mamma Mia

The Estes Park High School and Thespian Troupe 7284 will present Mamma Mia! at the EPHS Auditorium next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, December 9, 10 and 11 at 7 p.m.
On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding — one which includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is! Her mother Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought! Mamma Mia! has become a worldwide sensation that has audiences everywhere dancing.
The cast of EPHS’ production of Mamma Mia!
Sophie – Ashley Maese
Ali – Samantha Workman
Lisa - Sydney Lewelling
Donna – Rose Burgit
Tonya – Molly Larson
Rosie – Ashley Doan
Sky – Thomas Dorman
Pepper – Isaac Robinson
Eddie – Zack Lewis
Harry – Alex Wollett
Bill – Shawn Mitling
Sam – Cullen Fitzgerald
Chorus
Alanna Finch
Amelia Bryant
Annie Lewelling
Bella Walker
Grace Thamert
Lexi Richardson
Lily-Ann Smith
Lucy Leija
Lux Van Tatenhove
Merin Hamel
Odin Rhode
Kai Walker
Tickets for adults are $15, student/child are $12. Tickets may be purchased online at www.estesschools.org or at the door. Please note: Masks will be required for audience members.
