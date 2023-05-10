Kids and adults are invited to the annual Estes Park Public Safety Fair Saturday, May 13, sponsored by the Estes Park Police Department. This fun, family event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Estes Park Event Center located at 1125 Rooftop Way. Estes Park Police Officers will be serving free hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and beverages, donated by local businesses, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all attendees.
More than 20 regional public safety agencies will converge on Estes Park for the Safety Fair, bringing equipment and apparatus including a bomb robot, medical evacuation helicopters, dive rescue apparatus and more. Agency representatives will be on hand for demonstrations and to answer any questions attendees may have. Other local agencies currently signed up to participate include the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Larimer County Sheriff.
Local businesses have generously donated door prizes, including movie tickets and bowling games. Families can enter to win free giveaways from the Estes Park Police Department. Children can register to win one of multiple bikes to be given away at 1 p.m.
Donations provided by Walmart, Reel Mountain Theater, The Bull Pin Bowling and Sports Bar, Estes Park Rent All, Ice of Estes Park, Safeway, El Mex-Kal Family Mexican, Poppy’s and McDonald’s.
For more information please call Officer Paul Mieszala, event coordinator, at 970-577-3837.
