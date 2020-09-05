PRESENT EXHIBIT
“It’s All About the Details” featuring the Wood Burning, Wood Carving and Gourd work by Jim Sneary.
For those of you who are unable to visit the gallery, here are links to a virtual tour of Jim’s exhibit: YouTube: youtu.be/vr_W1mbtijs Face Book: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=314041826339565&extid=rSVBfJdNcHB3vpqt. Also on display in the gallery is our theme wall “Florals” as well as the outstanding work of the other Art Center artist members, including other works in oil painting, watercolor, pastel, jewelry, ceramics, charcoal, graphite, glass, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography, printmaking and mixed media. Prints and cards are also on display.
FIRST FRIDAY ART GROOVE – DOOR PRIZE
Jim Sneary donated “Monarch Butterfly,” wood and epoxy mounted in a 11 x 13 frame. The public is invited to sign up and enter between 12:00 p.m. Friday September 4 and 4:00 p.m. Monday, September 7 by coming to the gallery or by sending an email with your email address and phone number.
UPCOMING ART CLASSES
SEPTEMBER 14 & 15 Landscape Painting in Oil or Pastel from Photos with Cliff Austin 10 a.m. - 4p.m.
Oil and or pastel painting from Photographs in Alla prima. The focus is on landscape painting.
Techniques for approaching landscape painting will be explored. The class will be structured around the drawing and painting and development of expressive techniques of landscape art.
The class will include ongoing critique, “how to” demos, and tutorials designed for each individual student’s natural way with paint. Students will learn notans and planning before putting brush to canvas. All the “work” is planned before so the actual fun of painting can show results.
Fee: Art Center members $135/non-members $160
September 16 “Painting with Cathy Goodale” 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Create a painting of a single figure from behind to develop mood. Light source, color and gestures are great tools for mood.
Fee: Art Center members $72/Non-Members $80.
You need to contact the Art Center to register and pay for these classes.
SOCIAL MEDIA
The Art Center can be viewed not only on our website at www.artcenterofestes.com but we are on Face Book at Art-Center-of-Estes-Park, Instagram at artcenterofep and Twitter at artcenterestes.
MASKS AND OTHER DONATED ITEMS
Our “Sweat Shop Team” continues to keep us supplied with masks of various colors and designs. Due to the increase of materials costs, we have increased our donation request to $10. In addition, Jim Sneary is offering bookmarks for a $5 donation and his carved caged balls for a $15 donation.
The Art Center of Estes Park is a nonprofit organization which provides a facility to support the work of local and regional artists, striving to promote exhibition, education, and excellence in the visual arts. Proceeds benefit the artist and contribute to the Art Center’s education and community outreach. The Art Center is located at 517 Big Thompson Avenue, in Middle Stanley Village, below Safeway and above Subway. For more information, please call the Art Center at
970-586-5882 or visit our website at www.artcenterofestes.com.
