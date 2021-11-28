Quota Festival Of Trees On Display

By: Kris Hazelton
The financial health of nonprofit organizations in Estes Park have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and our very own Estes Park Quota Club is facing challenges of their own. Quota normally hosts several annual fundraisers throughout the year, yet due to the pandemic, they are facing challenges when trying to find a way to do so responsibly. In the interest of keeping those in our community and visitors to Estes Park safe from COVID, members of Estes Park Quota recently decided that their annual Holiday Home Tour will not be held this year. The decision was made due to complications of hosting a safe event for both participants, homeowners and members of their club.
Quota is however, hosting their annual Festival of Trees. The event is being held in the lobbies of the Estes Park Resort and The Dunraven Restaurant. Proceeds from these beautiful, one-of-a kind decorated trees support many Quota community projects such as the Loan Closet, ambulances for our community, AEDs, services to children and seniors, student grants and more. Show your support of Estes Park Quota by purchasing your chance to win one of these beautiful holiday trees. Buy tickets at the front desk-$1/ticket, $5 for 6 or $10 for 13 tickets, include your name and phone number on your tickets. The trees will be on display from now through December 17 and the drawing to win the trees will be held on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.
Get out and see these 39 wonderful trees, have a great dinner at the Dunraven and purchase tickets to win one for yourself. Good luck!
