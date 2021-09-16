The 46th Annual Fine Arts and Crafts Festival is almost here. This fun and unique shopping experience showcases world class artists from Colorado and neighboring western states.
Shoppers will discover hand woven garments, paintings, jewelry, metalwork, photography, sculpture, pottery, and much, much more!
The festival will take place this weekend, September 18th and 19th in Bond Park; Saturday from 9:00 to 6:00 and Sunday from 9:00 to 4:00. Visit www.fineartsguild.org for more information.
