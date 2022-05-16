Don’t miss our Climate Change Symposium, “Climate Change–What To Do About It,” on May 21st, with Mike Nelson, Chief Meteorologist on Denver Channel 7 and Dr. Scott Denning, Professor of Atmospheric Science at CSU. Congressman Joe Neguse, U.S. Representative from Colorado’s 2nd District, will join us via video. Other speakers include Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally and Jason Damweber.
This FREE event will take place at the Ridgeline Hotel, 101 South St. Vrain Ave., Estes Park, on the junction of Highways 7 and 36. The event is organized by the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition and sponsored by the Town of Estes Park and Larimer County.
Our speakers will discuss the causes of climate change and how it affects our lives and environment–and our future. As you can see from the photo, our area is becoming more and more vulnerable to catastrophic wildfires.
You are welcome to ask questions of our speakers and participate in lively discussions. Visit the information tables in the hallway to learn what’s being done about climate change in Estes Valley. Light hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks will be available, as well as a cash bar.
Please register at RSVP@evwatershed.org . Don’t forget to include questions you might want our panelists to discuss.
