YMCA to Host the No Barriers Summit

Our biggest No Barriers event of the year is coming soon and we hope you will join us at the No Barriers Summit, August 25 - 28, at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park.
We are excited to gather together people of diverse abilities and break through barriers at the No Barriers Summit and What’s Your Everest Hike with Erik Weihenmayer, co-founder of No Barriers. We’ll come together for three days of entertainment, adaptive activities and sports, workshops, and inspirational speakers to create a collective positive impact.
Launched in 2003, No Barriers empowers people of all walks of life to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose, and give back to the world, all through our ground-breaking curriculum, the No Barriers Life. What’s Within You Is Stronger Than What’s In Your Way. This statement lies at the heart of our organization. Whether in our personal lives, at work, or in our communities, we all face challenges that can prevent us from reaching our full potential.
We believe that what’s within you is stronger than what’s in your way. Learn more and register at NoBarriersUSA.org.
