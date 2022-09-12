Come enjoy the only juried arts and crafts fair in Estes! This fun and unique shopping experience showcases world class artists from Colorado and neighboring Western states. Shoppers will discover hand woven garments, paintings, jewelry, metalwork, photography, sculpture, pottery, and more! The festival will take place September 17th and 18th in Bond Park; Saturday from 9:00 to 6:00 and Sunday from 9:00 to 4:00. Admission is free! Visit www.fineartsguild.org for more information.
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- Watch And Enjoy Elk Rut In Safety
- Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival Sept 9–11
- Vehicle Accident On Trail Ridge Road
- Street closures in effect for Sept. 10 Scottish-Irish Highland Festival Parade
- Rails in the Rockies Celebrates 25th Anniversary
- Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival Returns To Estes Park
- David Adams
- Arleta Bell
- A Perfect Blend Of Arts, Crafts And People
- Estes Transit Adjusts To 2022 Fall Schedule, Offers Special Event Service
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
"A Life Well Lived, A Person Well Loved"
Arleta Bell died peacefully on Saturday, August 27.
David Alan Adams was born on April 11, 1949 and he passed away…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.