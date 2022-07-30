By Elisabeth Sherwin
It's almost here! The annual Hilltop Guild bazaar takes place Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kelley House, 18720 Highway 7. No entrance fee, plenty of free parking.
Get there early for the best selection of jellies including the now-famous dandelion jelly that tastes like mountain sunshine. All jellies from crabapple to chokecherry to dandelion and rhubarb will be $8. No advance sales took place this summer so that more jellies would be available for sale on the day of the bazaar.
But that's not all! Several community groups including The Wind will have tables at the festival plus Allenspark Neighbors Emergency Network (ANEN). Vendors will be on hand selling jewelry and handmade items. Mary Hunter will offer herbal products and chair massage, Joanna Johnson of Slate Falls Press will have children's books and watercolor prints, Gini Krattenmaker will have repurposed pillows and fiber art, Susan Lutes and Jeannie Taylor will sell mixed media painting, Leslie Maya-Charles returns with her hand-made jewelry, Jane Morrissey will have wood and fabric gift items, and Susan Platt will have jewelry. Jack Allington will be selling farm-fresh eggs.
"This is a great community event offered once a year," said Jennifer Bell, Hilltop Guild president. "Come join us and remember that the money you spend will go to local good causes like the Allenspark Fire Department and local scholarships."
The historic Bunce School, a one-room schoolhouse, is owned and operated by The Hilltop Guild and it will be open on Aug. 6 for docent-led tours. It is located within easy walking distance of the Kelley House and will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It was built in 1888 and restored by Guild members in 1996.
The Guild invited the Vitalant bloodmobile to come to its annual Bazaar but at the last minute it became unavailable. Instead, a traditional blood drive will be held at the Allenspark Fire Department, in the Community Room, on Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please support this important service. Sign up in advance at www.vitalant.com.
A felt-pin class was held at the Kelley House on July 20 with seven enthusiastic "students" attending. More than a dozen darling cat pins, dog pins, and garden pins will be available for sale at the bazaar.
Another crowd favorite at the Bazaar is the Country Kitchen. But come early!
"We will be selling a variety of delicious baked goods from cookies to pies," said Kitty Burton, Country Kitchen chair. "Additionally, fudge, peanut brittle, and sweet and savory breads will be available."
Artisan sandwiches (think chicken, apple and bacon on a roll) will be available for a grab-and-go lunch. Come early for the best selection. A hot lunch item also will be provided.
Inside the Kelley House the boutique will be offering hand-crafted items from coasters to felt pins, embroidered cotton tea towels to scrubbies. Local weavers have made a selection of rugs, totes, shoelaces, shawls and scarves. Imagine a beautiful shopping bag made out of recycled plastic bags!.
The White Elephant will offer an array of kitchen equipment and small household and decorative items including framed artwork. Books and puzzles will be for sale in the book barn. Some small pieces of furniture also will be available for sale including four patio chairs. Hair on Wheels will again come to the Bazaar offering almost-free haircuts for a small donation.
Live music will alternate between the Railroad Ramblers and Shazza (Sharon Arms) and Steel.
Best of all, the money raised at this annual event will go right back into the community in the form of scholarships and charitable contributions.
Check out the Guild calendar and photos by going to www.hilltopguild.com. Hilltop Guild events will continue into the fall with a Fall Festival and a fundraiser for local firefighter Will Heath. Stay tuned!
On. Aug. 20 The Hilltop Guild is partnering with The Old Gallery to hold the annual blues festival the Hogabluesa on the grounds of the Kelley House at 18720 Highway 7 in
Allenspark from 6 to 9 p.m. The dinner, catered by Smokin' Daves, costs $40 and advance tickets must be purchased on-line from the Old Gallery. Enjoy live music by a returning favorite Mojomamma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.