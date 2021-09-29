Elk Fest returns to Bond Park in Estes Park this Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 with a full roster of wildlife education, music and entertainment. Elk Fest is generously presented by the Estes Park News with additional support from the Quality Inn.
The festival, a favorite of locals and tourists alike, started in 1999 as a way to celebrate the famous and spectacular elk rut (mating season) in Estes Park. This year, as always, there will be arts and crafts vendors, food trucks serving everything from Asian fusion delicacies to corn dogs and funnel cakes, live raptors with the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, educational presentations with wildlife experts from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Wallowing Hole beer tent (presented by The Rotary Club of Estes Park), axe throwing, and a fun-for-the-whole-family bugling contest.
Fan favorite Danny Many Horses, a nationally-recognized Mescalero Apache flute player, returns this year and will present Native American storytelling, music, and dancing. Live music will be provided by the energetic and entertaining Blues Dogs band on Saturday, and on Sunday, enjoy tunes from up-and-coming acoustic rockers, Venture Still.
Elk are easily seen in town and in nearby Rocky Mountain National Park. Remember that elk are wild animals and can be dangerous. Always keep a safe distance, especially from the males (bulls), which can be especially aggressive as they defend their females (cows) from other bulls at this time of year. Give them room – use your zoom! Visit www.estesparkeventscomplex.com/elk-fest.html for the complete schedule. ut postponements and cancellations.
Schedule (subject to change):
2021 Elk Fest Schedule of Events
Subject to change without notice
Saturday, October 2: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
10:00 a.m. Festival and all vendor booths open
10:30 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. All About Elk with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (main stage)
11:00 a.m. - noon-Native American dancing, storytelling, and music with Danny Many Horses (main stage)
12:10 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Bugling Contest (family fun and prizes!)
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Live music with Blues Dogs (main stage)
3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Native American dancing, storytelling, and music with Danny Many Horses (main stage)
Sunday, October 3: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
10:00 a.m. Festival and all vendor booths OPEN
10:30 a.m. - 10:50 a.m. All About Elk with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (main stage)
11:00 a.m. - 12:50 p.m. Live music with Venture Still (main stage)
1:00 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. Live raptors with Rocky Mountain Raptor Program (main stage)
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Native American dancing, storytelling, and music with Danny Many Horses (main stage)
This event is free and is presented by Estes Park News. Elk Fest is produced by the Town of Estes Park to celebrate all things elk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.