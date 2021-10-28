Halloween is much anticipated in Estes Park. Despite a mountainous terrain that makes many homes here inaccessible to trick or treaters, the tradition of holding trick or treat downtown along Elkhorn Avenue has made Halloween a highlight event. This year, the Chamber of Commerce, Town of Estes Park and local businesses are hosting the celebration on Sunday, October 31, from 5-8 p.m.
Over the years, the nature of the festivities has taken many forms. For instance, during the 1960s, local police were known for waylaying pranksters in jail, until parents got them released and the girls of the local Brownie and Girl Scout troops washed the store windows that pranksters had decorated with soap designs of goblins and witches. Nearby, the school superintendent would provide a hot chocolate treat to tricksters in the 1st-4th Street area.
As popularity of the tradition grew, assorted acts, displays and events became part of the lore of the Halloween celebration here. There was the costume contest the Village Theatre held and displays set up by the stores in the mall section of downtown. One consisted of a spooky casket with a costumed occupant who would sit up to scare us as we walked by. And then, there was my sister Lesley, who, to the delight of children and adults, would ride a horse down Elkhorn Avenue while dressed as the headless horseman.
A very special thank you to Nick Mollé, who has for many years been filming the activities and trick or treaters downtown so people at home can watch the festivities on the local television station. Thank you also to Carissa Streib for coordinating the celebration this year. I am excited to see what creative additions the committee and you are bringing to Halloween this year. A big shout out to all whose on-going efforts make Halloween a much-loved tradition in Estes Park, including the staff of the electric department, hospital, Stanley Hotel and other assorted organizations.
After a year when the celebration was interrupted due to COVID-19, let’s embrace this Halloween night with spirited tricks, tasty treats and lots of fun-filled frights.
