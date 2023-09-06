Join the Rocky Mountain Conservancy at The Old Gallery in Allenspark on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 5 pm for a very special Science Connections with Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) Bailey Fellow Nicholas Parker.
Parker will talk about his research on white-tailed ptarmigan in Rocky.
The RMNP Bailey Research Fellowship is an endowed program of the Rocky Mountain Conservancy funded by the Leslie Fidel Bailey Charitable Trust. The fellowship is designed to encourage highly qualified graduate students to apply their talents to conducting research in the national parks. Another pillar of the fellowship is the importance of communicating research conducted in the park to the public. If you’d like to learn more about the fellowship, email info@RMConservancy.org.
The Old Gallery is located at 14863 CO-7 in Allenspark. RSVP for this event at www.eventbrite.com/e/science-connections-tickets-647519326737, or by emailing education@RMConservancy.org. For more information, call 970-586-3262.
