Join us for our annual Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department pancake breakfast! $10 for adults, $6 for children 5-10, Children under 5 eat for free.
Our Volunteer Firefighters will once again be making and serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice, and coffee. Join us in the Glen Haven Firehouse for breakfast and then walk next door to the Town Hall for a silent auction! There will be gift certificates and treasures from businesses and artists from around the community. If you have a sweet tooth after eating, we will have a bake sale with homemade cookies, breads, cakes, and pies!
The GHAVFD has 16 active firefighters, five trainees and seven reserve members that defend approximately 500 structures on over 25,000 acres of forested land. They respond to medical calls, vehicle crashes along County Road 43, as well as assisting other area agencies when called upon.
After replacing radios and some AEDs this past year, the department is looking to build up their equipment by purchasing a new battery powered ventilation fan that will clear smoke from a house. The old gasoline powered fan has been repaired many times and now needs to be replaced. The cost is over $6,000.
The community of Glen Haven is neither a municipality nor a taxing district. GHAVFD is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit Colorado Corporation. All contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. If you are unable to attend, please consider making a donation to GHAVFD at P.O. Box 53, Glen Haven, CO 80532. You can also donate to the silent auction by contacting Becky Childs at latchstrng@msn.com.
Thank you to our supporters and sponsors of this event: Bank of Estes Park, Bank of Colorado, YMCA of the Rockies, Kind Coffee, Air-O-Pure and media sponsor Estes Park News.
For more information on the breakfast or the Department check out www.ghavfd.org.
