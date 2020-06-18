The Rec is open!
To access workout, lap swim and class schedules and reservations as well as online day pass, punch pass and membership purchases, visit evrpd.com and click on the Community Center banner. There is a video tutorial that will guide you through the process of pre-registering for a class in the green workout session and fitness class reservation tab. You may pre-register on a computer or on a mobile device using Google Chrome.
Here are a few reminders:
You must make a reservation for your workout, lap swim or class time slot.
If you are lap swimming, you must bring your own fins, etc.
Please respect the one time slot per day limit.
Wear a mask at all times.
Practice 6 ft. Social distancing requirements.
Wipe down your equipment with provided sanitizer.
The indoor track remains closed - no indoor walking at this time.
Please check evrpd.com or visit our Facebook page for updates!
AQUA ZUMBA: Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. $5 per student; reservation only.
PADDLEBOARD YOGA: Tuesdays; 5-5:30 p.m., June 23-July 28. Fee: $55 per person.
NEW YOUTH AND ADULT E-SPORTS LEAGUES-REGISTRATION DEADLINE EXTENDED!
FIFA 20: Ages 18+; Wednesday and Sunday nights. Times TBD; starts June 29.
MADDEN NFL20: Ages 9-12, 13-16, 18+; Tuesday and Sunday nights; starts June 30.
NBA 2K20: Ages 9-12, 13-16, 18+; Thursday and Sunday nights; starts July 2.
Fee: $20 per player.
Registration deadlines: FIFA 20: 6/28, MADDEN NFL20: 6/29, NBA 2K20: 7/1
Gamers must have either an Xbox One with Xbox Live account and valid gamertag or a PS4 with a Playstation Network and a valid network ID. Sign up at evrpd.com.
YOUTH OUTDOOR RECREATION OPPORTUNITIES: Register now at evrpd.com
Hiking Club (meet at weekly designated trailhead): Open to ages 10-12
Fridays, June 19-July 24, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Fee: $10 per hiker per hike. Max 10 hikers. Registration deadline: day before hike.
Recess at Stanley Park: Open to all school-age kids
Monday through Friday, June 8-July 24, 12:30-2 p.m.
WATER WARS EVERY FRIDAY RECESS!
Free, drop-in.
ADULT OUTDOOR RECREATION OPPORTUNITIES: Register now at evrpd.com
Adult Pickleball Challenge at the Stanley Park Courts
Fridays; July 10 and July 24, 8-10:30 a.m.
Fee: $12 per person per event, Registration deadline: Wednesday prior to event.
GOLF COURSES: Estes Park 18-Hole Course, Lake Estes 9-Hole and Disc Golf now open!
Smokin’ Dave’s at the 18-Hole Hangar – open to the public for take-out and at 50% capacity for dine-in. Serving their full menu from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
New! Download the “Estes Park Golf Courses” app either at the Apple App Store or Google Play Stores and receive a free medium bucket of range balls!
MARINA: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day
Now renting all equipment!
Boat ramp inspection hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.