On Saturday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m. join the Estes Park Museum as they host local artist Greig Steiner for an exclusive presentation. Starting in the Museum meeting room, Mr. Steiner will discuss his life, inspirations, and artistic career that has spanned nearly eight decades. The audience will then have the opportunity to view a collection of works currently on display in the temporary exhibit By Greig: The Art of Greig Steiner located in the Historic Boyd Building. Be sure to attend this unique program to ask questions and gain first-hand knowledge from the artist. This program is free and open to the public, no reservations are required.
A graduate of the Pasadena Playhouse, Steiner’s work reflects his theatrical background. He has designed, built and painted sets, produced, directed, acted, and danced in over 350 shows and counting. Arriving in Estes Park in 1959, Steiner continued to develop his artistic talents into a flourishing career. His paintings and sculptures have been displayed throughout the United States and around the world. Utilizing many artistic methods, Steiner’s technique varies by piece to capture the true nature of his subjects.
