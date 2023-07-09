The Estes Valley Fire District and the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation (NFFF) are proud to announce the second annual 9/11 Stair Climb Fundraiser, set to take place in Estes Park, Colorado on September 11th, 2023. This inspiring event will honor the brave firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty during the tragic events of September 11th, 2001, while raising funds to support the families and loved ones they left behind.
The 9/11 Stair Climb Fundraiser is a unique and poignant way to commemorate the sacrifices made by firefighters on that fateful day. Participants, including firefighters, community members, and supporters from all walks of life, will climb a symbolic 110 stories, representing the height of the World Trade Center towers. Each participant will carry the name and photograph of a fallen firefighter, ensuring that their memory and legacy live on.
The Stair Climb will be at the Estes Park Parking Structure (691 North St. Vrain & US 36) and you have the opportunity to climb 110 stories - the height of the World Trade Center. Participants are encouraged to climb what they can, whether that be one story or all 110. The climb will serve as a powerful reminder of the courage, dedication, and selflessness exhibited by firefighters across the nation. In addition to the Stair Climb, there will be a 5k Run / Walk around Lake Estes.
The funds raised through this event will directly benefit the NFFF's programs and initiatives aimed at assisting the families of fallen firefighters. These vital resources include scholarships, support for educational and training programs, and immediate financial assistance for families in need. By participating in the 9/11 Stair Climb Fundraiser, attendees will make a meaningful contribution to the lives of those affected by the loss of their firefighter loved ones.
Registration for the event is open and participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot. Whether climbing individually, as part of a team, or simply making a donation, everyone can play a significant role in honoring the fallen firefighters and their families.
We invite local businesses, organizations, and community members to join them as event sponsors and supporters. The 9/11 Stair Climb Fundraiser offers an excellent opportunity to demonstrate corporate social responsibility, showcase community involvement, and make a lasting impact on the lives of firefighters' families.
Specific information about this year's Stair Climb and 5k Run will be made available but for more general information, please visit https://www.estesvalleyfire.org/stair-climb or email info@estesvalleyfire.org.
