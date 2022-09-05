Rails in the Rockies is coming to town on September 24 and 25 at the Estes Park Event Center. This model railroad show is hosted by the Estes Valley Model Railroaders. It will be their 25th Anniversary celebration putting on this show for the enjoyment of sharing the fun and expertise of model railroading.
If you haven’t been for awhile…or never been…consider spending a few hours looking at a LEGO train layout, admiring the art work on the various layouts, browsing the vendors, playing the Seek and Search game, watching the complication of a train switching yard, enjoying children having fun with an interactive train layout, learn some history about trains and toy trains and watch a demonstrations of modeling, scenery construction. All this for only $10.00 with children 12 and under free and a special $20 rate for families. Cash is preferred.
Rails in the Rockies, September 24 10 – 5, September 25 9 – 4, Estes Park Event Center, adults $10.00 and children 12 and under free. Free parking and free shuttle to downtown Estes Park. Come join us. All Aboard!
