From the Estes Chamber of Commerce
For 38 years, the kids of Estes Park have only known one way to celebrate Halloween. The houses in Estes are too far apart for trick or treating, so the business community shuts down our main street, Elkhorn Avenue, to create an extraordinary experience that brings the whole community together.
COVID almost canceled the event, but the Chamber created a compelling argument with the county to let the event happen.
Then, Colorado caught on fire. With the evacuations, there's no way we can host this event, there's no way for us to collect the candy donations and there's no way we can close down Elkhorn Ave. so the downtown Halloween event has been canceled for this year.
