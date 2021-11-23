Tis the season for We Believe in Estes Park.
The Members and Alumni of the Estes Park Newcomers club have planned an extravaganza of fun activities for young and old. The We Believe planning team members are Barb Prentiss, Carla Spreng-Webb, Judy Shipman, Matt Comstock, Danny Gigax and Debbi Stalder.
“We Believe in Estes Park” is a community outreach project of the Estes Park Newcomers Club. The Club has partnered with the Town of Estes Park to celebrate the holiday spirit, while supporting several local non-profit organizations in our mountain community. Newcomers’ own Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the Estes Park Tree lighting ceremony this past weekend, appearing with toy soldiers and several elves. Many families and children had their pictures taken with Santa, and told him what they want for Christmas. Elves handed out candy canes to the children and mingled with the crowd, adding to the festive spirit of the event.
On Friday evening after Thanksgiving Day, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on the grand finale float in the Catch the Glow parade. It will be right behind the Newcomers holiday float with riding and walking elves, toy soldiers and lots of holiday spirit! The parade that begins at 5:30 p.m. is a highlight of the year in Estes Park, and hundreds line the streets. The excitement grows among the children in the crowd as they anticipate Santa’s arrival!
Continuing a heartfelt activity for the third year, club member elves will help Santa write a personalized letter to each child who sends him a letter. Letter to Santa templates will be located at the Estes Valley library, Crossroads, and EVICS and can be dropped off in one of the three “Express to the North Pole” mailboxes set up in the library, outside the library by the book drop box, and at the “We Believe Inn” cabin behind the Police Station/Town Hall. North Pole “direct delivery” mailboxes will be set up starting November 27. A team of elves will monitor them until December 20th to assure response letters can arrive before Christmas.
Newcomers are collaborating with the EP Visitors Center and the Community Center to host life-size standup cut-outs of Santa, Mrs. Claus and a reindeer for visitors and community members to take safe selfie photos.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend for 3 hours for photos at a safe distance and masked, and children can enjoy a Newcomers’ guided crafts workshop at the Holiday Wine Festival at the Events Center on November 27. Another event featuring the Claus couple will be Tiny Tots with Santa at the American Legion Holiday Extravaganza on the morning of December 10.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be a part of the Estes Valley Library’s Polar Express events on December 10 and 11, waving at the children who will ride the Polar Express trolley, ring jingle bells and sing Christmas songs following an animated reading of the book, The Polar Express. There are 2 groups each night: the first starts at 5:30, the second at 6:20 p.m.
Newcomers invite everyone to enjoy the holiday season and participate in these events.
