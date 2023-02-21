The Estes Valley Land Trust is coordinating a guided tour of History Colorado’s Sand Creek Massacre Exhibit on Tuesday, April 4th. Reservations for the tour are required and space is limited. The guided tour includes a shuttle to and from Estes Park and History Colorado in Denver, access to the entire museum and a catered lunch. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and reservations can be made at evlandtrust.org/RSVP. This is not a fundraising event and the land trust is subsidizing the cost of the guided tour. Please see the reservation link for more details.
The Estes Valley is part of the traditional home of the Arapaho, Cheyenne and other American Indian nations. Forced relocation, disease and genocide displaced American Indians from this area. The Sand Creek Massacre is one of Colorado’s most significant events that define this dark aspect of US history. History Colorado’s new exhibit, titled The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed the Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever, recounts the deadliest day in Colorado history, when more than 230 peaceful people were murdered.
The Sand Creek Massacre is an extremely difficult and important lesson to learn about the history of the original people that called today’s Colorado home. “As an advocate of land conservation and all people connected to this landscape, it’s critical to show respect for the ongoing trauma Sand Creek created and bear witness to this profoundly sad event,” said Jeffrey Boring, Executive Director of the Estes Valley Land Trust. “This exhibit was co-curated with Cheyenne and Arapaho leaders and draws from oral histories passed down generations; I’m glad that we can help Estes Park residents attend this important exhibit.”
Preserving lands sacred to the Cheyenne, Arapaho and other American Indian tribes is a priority for the Estes Valley Land Trust. “I hope this tour enables the Estes Park community to learn more about Colorado’s tribal communities and find ways to meaningfully recognize their legacies,” said Boring.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley. Please consider becoming a member of the land trust at www.evlandtrust.org/donate.
