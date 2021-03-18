Jan Verschuur

Family, friends, and American Legion members gathered last week to honor longtime Estes Park resident Jan Verschuur. During a ceremony conducted by Post 119 Commander Loren Shriver, Verschuur was presented with a pin and framed proclamation honoring his sixty-five years of membership with The American Legion. During his career, Verschuur has served the nation both internationally and within our borders with the Department of State, the Navy, the Army, and numerous commercial endeavors. Locally, Verschuur served for many years as manager of Estes Park Memorial Gardens and is still active with organizations within the Estes Park community. He also continues to captivate everyone he meets with his enthusiasm and captivating smile.

