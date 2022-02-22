Increase Your Predator Knowledge

Ever wonder how biologists can look at a carcass in the field and discern what animals are responsible for or what animals have been feeding on it? Is it a wolf, cougar, bear...?
If you would like to learn more about predator behavior, Wildlife for You (WFY) is offering two live online classes that will improve your predator ID skill set. Taught by two highly-skilled wildlife professionals, "The Take Down" and "The Meal" will help you better understand what to look for when encountering a carcass in the field. As an added bonus, WFY will also throw in a recording of "Animal Tracks" to teach you the basics of animal tracking.
The Predator Series is scheduled for March 1st and 15th at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. To register ($20), go to wildlifeforyou.com/RTJCZK/predclass.html
To learn more about upcoming WFY classes, simply follow us on Facebook or check out the great membership options at: Wildlife for You: Memberships
Remember... when it comes to wildlife, your knowledge often means their existence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.