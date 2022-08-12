Estes Recycles Day

Saturday, August 27, 2022
9 a.m. to noon, Events Complex Main Parking (enter from Manford Ave.)
Station 1: Document shredding
(limit of three banker’s boxes per vehicle please; suggested Rotary scholarship donation of $15 per box in cash or check (payable to Rotary Foundation.)
Station 2: Scrap metal recycling
(now includes microwaves – remove glass turntables)
Station 3: Electronics recycling (2022 item fees below; cash and cards accepted.)
• Tablet, eReader - $5;
• computer tower, CPU, laptop - $20;
• VCR/DVD player, satellite/cable box, video console - $5;
• home printer, copier, scanner, fax machine, home stereo - $20;
• small video game, similar weight item - $5;
• cell phone, home phone, office phone, camera, router - $5;
• food preparation appliance: blender, mixer, food processor, plastic coffee maker, plastic kettle - $5
• personal hygiene item: electric toothbrush, hair dryer, Water Pik/flosser - $2;
• flat screen monitor/TV 19” or smaller - $15;
• flat screen monitor/TV 20-34” - $25;
• flat screen monitor/TV 35” or larger - $50;
• tube monitor or tube TV 19” or smaller - $30;
• tube monitor or tube TV 20-34” - $50;
• tube monitor or tube TV 35” or larger - $60;
• other e-waste: cables, cords, mice, small computer speakers - $1/pound
Note: Load your trunk in this order for easier unloading onsite: First load electronics items, then metal, then shredding.
To volunteer, contact erdvolunteer@gmail.com. More info at www.estesrecycles.org.
