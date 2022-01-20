Big Bad Voodoo Daddy To Perform At The Stanley Concert Hall Feb. 11 & 12

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is keeping alive musical styles dating to the 1930s and '40s through hits from those decades and their snazzy compositions and arrangements.
This incredible band will be playing in Estes Park at the Stanley Concert Hall Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12. Ticket prices are $65 for general admission, $95 VIP. Doors will open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m.
Their notable singles include "Go Daddy-O", “Mambo Swing,” "You & Me & the Bottle Makes 3 Tonight," “King of Swing’, “Minnie the Moocher’ and "Mr. Pinstripe Suit” along with so many more great hits!
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is a contemporary swing revival band from Southern California. Together for over 28 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy — famously named after an autograph by blues legend Albert Collins — has appeared in concert venues across the world, sold millions of records, and had their music appear in hundreds of movies and television shows. With sold out concerts from the Hollywood Bowl to Lincoln Center, appearances with many of the country's finest symphony orchestras, and television appearances ranging from Dancing with the Stars to Superbowl XXXIII, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues its decades long mission to celebrate and revitalize jazz and swing music — America's original musical art form — and bring joy to audiences around the world.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s efforts to promote and revitalize swing music have taken shape as much more than a simple tribute. Taking inspiration from the creators of this uniquely American art form, the band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music’s rich legacy.
Go to www.stanleylive.com to get your tickets today! The Stanley Concert Hall is located at 333 E Wonderview Ave.
