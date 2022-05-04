Over a hundred years ago, there was a thriving business just outside of Estes Park called the Wigwam Tea Room, owned and operated by Miss Anna Wolfrom, who singlehandedly earned the homestead patent for her land, now part of Rocky Mountain National Park. The cabins that housed the Wigwam, Anna and her staff are still standing.
The Wigwam was once frequented by as many as 200 patrons on a summer’s day. Guests enjoyed baked goods and beverages from Anna’s covered porch with a view of the Mummy Range. Anna operated the Wigwam for about 16 years before eventually moving her business to downtown Estes Park and opening several others, becoming one of the town’s earliest and most successful single female entrepreneurs.
After years of research, part-time Estes Park resident Nina Kunze wrote Anna Wolfrom Dove and the Wigwam Tea Room. She will share a lecture and slide show on this fascinating woman and the legendary Wigwam Tea Room’s history on Wednesday May 11 from 4-5 p.m. at the American Legion in Estes Park. The presentation is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted for the Rocky Mountain Conservancy toward preservation of the Wigwam Buildings. For more information, visit www.NinaKunze.com.
