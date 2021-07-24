The Parish Church of St. Bartholomew is hosting a new and exciting Artists and Artisans Festival on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 11 am to 3 pm. This unique event will replace St. Bart's Holiday Fair that has been held traditionally in November.
Over 30 artists and artisans of the St. Bart's parish family are offering the fruits of their talents to share with the community of Estes Park and, of course, our summer visitors. Offerings of watercolor paintings, oil paintings, photography, knitting, quilting, wood working, jewelry making, and pottery will be available. You might even get personal fishing pointers with the purchase of an exceptional handtied fly. Most artists will be available at their tables to chat with buyers or individually sign purchased artwork, if appropriate.
In addition, the famous cooks and bakers of St. Bart's will be offering their wares of cookies, breads, candy, brownies, gluten-free baked goods, and more. Our renown frozen soups and casseroles will also be available for sale in the food court. Our handmade English pasties and chutney will be available for pre-purchase by calling 970-586-4504 and pick-up will be available at this event. Supplies are limited for these two items and pre-order is recommended. Luncheon will not be available at this outdoor event.
Come join our artists and artisans, cooks and bakers from 11 am to 3 pm on the beautiful St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church grounds, 880 MacGregor Avenue. We accept cash, checks or credit cards. Our proceeds go to our local community charities, as well as national and world-wide needs.
