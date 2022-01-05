Article contributed by Steve Irish, Commander of American Legion Post 119, Estes Park, CO
Many of the residents devastated by last week’s wildfires are members of American Legion Post 111 in Louisville, Boulder County. Veterans, Auxiliary, and Sons of the Legion and their families were hard hit.
Post 119 of Estes Park is raising money to help those members cope with their loss and to regain some sense of normalcy. We are asking for your generous monetary donations that we will assemble into a gift from the residents of Estes Park, Glen Haven, Pinewood Springs, Allenspark, and the entire Estes Valley. From personal experience, we know what it’s like to fear for our homes but can’t imagine what it was like to see them destroyed.
Please make out your checks to American Legion Post 119 and write in the memo section “Donation to Post 111, Louisville, CO.” You may drop them off at the Legion Tuesday – Sunday from 3-9 p.m. or mail the checks to P.O. Box 127, Estes Park, CO 80517 so they can be received by Friday, Jan 14th.
Post 119 is also planning a series of future fund-raising events to provide ongoing support for those affected as they rebuild their lives in the long months ahead.
We know that the citizens of Estes Valley are part of a generous community. Please consider giving to this cause.
With Gratitude,
The Veterans, Auxiliary, Sons of the Legion, and the Riders of Post 119 @ Circle 119
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.